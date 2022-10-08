Pendal Group Ltd Trims Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 490,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,146,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $78.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

