Pendal Group Ltd Trims Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Pendal Group Ltd reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 538,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,460,000 after acquiring an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 27,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $89.07 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $88.58 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.16. The company has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

