Pendal Group Ltd Trims Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,399,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,083,000 after purchasing an additional 60,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,343,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,606,000 after purchasing an additional 45,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,909 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.04, for a total value of $65,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,543.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total value of $655,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 252,456 shares of company stock worth $85,368,311. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 target price on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.20.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $348.76 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $361.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.