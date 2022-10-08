Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) COO John Michael Mcdonald Sells 4,034 Shares

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $71,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Poshmark Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:POSH opened at $17.76 on Friday. Poshmark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of -0.67.
Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Poshmark had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 94.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth $81,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Poshmark by 58.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.
Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.
