PrairieView Partners LLC Buys 496 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $101.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

