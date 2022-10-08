PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 110 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PrairieView Partners LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 124,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 66,771 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Visa by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 14,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Price Performance

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $183.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.12. The stock has a market cap of $347.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.83 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

