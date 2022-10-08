Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 53,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.63.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PFG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.82.

In other news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,568.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,066. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

