Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $69.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Principal Financial Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.82.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 2.9 %

PFG stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.63.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,066 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

