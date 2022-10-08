ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Rating) by 228.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the first quarter worth $225,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the first quarter worth $250,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the first quarter worth $256,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF during the first quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYHG stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.46. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $70.22.

