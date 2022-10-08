Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,529 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,749 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after buying an additional 2,236,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $84.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.47. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

