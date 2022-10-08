Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $6.34 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Reliant Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 19,494 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.5% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Apple by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,722,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162,898 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $140.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.80. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

