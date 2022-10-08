Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.94

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.94 and last traded at $29.60, with a volume of 2387 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RVNC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Revance Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Activity at Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.03. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. The company had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $297,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,956.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $995,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 828,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 172,369 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,787,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

