Rice Partnership LLC Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rice Partnership LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,378 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 71.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $855,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on VZ shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson lowered Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of VZ opened at $36.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

