RNC Capital Management LLC Has $8.53 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 19.1% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13.3% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $101.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $421.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

