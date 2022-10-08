RNC Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 532,183 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 32,357 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,512,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $78,566,000 after acquiring an additional 233,591 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 159,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $36.85 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.47. The stock has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

