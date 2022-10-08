Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Holdings Increased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 176.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 316,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 108.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 40,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.24.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $225.41 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

