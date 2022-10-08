Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 993,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,216,000 after acquiring an additional 121,900 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 95.46% and a negative return on equity of 87.89%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 4190.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.