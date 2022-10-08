Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Position Decreased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,661 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock opened at $62.26 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $83.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average of $68.34.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.