Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 27,386 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,896,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,671,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $38.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.47. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

