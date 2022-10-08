Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,840 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBD. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BBD shares. Scotiabank raised Banco Bradesco from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Grupo Santander lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Banco Bradesco from $4.40 to $5.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.97.

Banco Bradesco Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of BBD opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 16.85%. Analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.25%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

