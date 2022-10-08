Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Lifted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,231.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,920 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Shopify by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 392.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $176.29.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHOP. Piper Sandler cut shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

