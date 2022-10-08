Signify Wealth Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Signify Wealth increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.1% of Signify Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Signify Wealth’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.13.

Apple Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $140.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.55 and its 200 day moving average is $154.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.