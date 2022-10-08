SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,464 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.84 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.84 and a twelve month high of $30.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.40.

