SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) by 285.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 308,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $4,531,000.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EDIV opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

