Spire Wealth Management Buys 10,032 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 391,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 40,530 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOS. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.96. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $79.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

