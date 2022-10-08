Spire Wealth Management Buys 7,526 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 476.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,045,866 shares of company stock valued at $46,895,136 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.1 %

ET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

NYSE:ET opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.78. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 73.60%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Recommended Stories

