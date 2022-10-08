Spire Wealth Management Decreases Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ PHO opened at $46.70 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.46.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.