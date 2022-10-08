Spire Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $20,267,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $919,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $848,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 224.3% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TNA opened at $30.40 on Friday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.07 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.16.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.