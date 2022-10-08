Spire Wealth Management Has $805,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 339.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,961 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 249.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XSLV opened at $40.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $40.54 and a one year high of $52.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.69.

