Spire Wealth Management Increases Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 241.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,691,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,021,000 after buying an additional 644,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898,701 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,001,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,681,000 after purchasing an additional 447,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.50 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average of $36.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,238.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $469,450.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,351.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,238.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 103,839 shares of company stock worth $3,964,708 and sold 403,500 shares worth $15,281,850. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

