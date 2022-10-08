Spire Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,307,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 302,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after buying an additional 88,906 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,117,000. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,592,000.

Shares of UCON stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81.

