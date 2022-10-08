Spire Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,731 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,689,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,594,000 after purchasing an additional 259,010 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,628,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,793,000 after buying an additional 66,642 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,357,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,495,000 after acquiring an additional 195,886 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,079,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,259,000 after acquiring an additional 208,580 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,584,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,649,000 after acquiring an additional 247,908 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $59.83 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.08.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

