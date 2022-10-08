Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,352 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,930,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $348,527,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after buying an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 648.3% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 599,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,247,000 after buying an additional 519,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.71.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $171.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -229.17 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.47 and its 200-day moving average is $184.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,114 shares of company stock valued at $20,787,583. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.