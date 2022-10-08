Spire Wealth Management Sells 59,171 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,171 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of SCHX opened at $43.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

