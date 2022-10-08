Spire Wealth Management Takes $798,000 Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 104,782 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Berry by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Berry by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $8.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.45 million, a P/E ratio of 220.81 and a beta of 2.25. Berry Co. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $12.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Berry Dividend Announcement

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $253.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. Berry had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

