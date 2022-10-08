Spire Wealth Management Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,596 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,967 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

