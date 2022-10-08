Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells $101,250.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,423,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 4th, Preto Joseph Del sold 441 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $29,595.51.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 441 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $22,799.70.

SPT stock opened at $61.98 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $142.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.50. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 433.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 33.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

