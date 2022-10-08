STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $27.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $27.14 and a one year high of $48.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.69. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

STAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

