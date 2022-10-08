Steven Pantelick Sells 3,629 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $65,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,489 shares in the company, valued at $492,602.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PubMatic Stock Performance

PUBM opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.03. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.66 million, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.83.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. PubMatic had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PubMatic by 37.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 368.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in PubMatic in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut shares of PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

