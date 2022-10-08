Steward Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.79.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $101.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $421.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

