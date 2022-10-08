Steward Financial Group LLC Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $91,203,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 668 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Trading Down 2.1 %

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.68.

NYSE:HD opened at $284.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $291.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $295.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

