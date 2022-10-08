Steward Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 32,357 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,512,743 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $78,566,000 after buying an additional 233,591 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 159,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $36.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

