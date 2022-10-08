Steward Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Steward Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $183.83 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.83 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $347.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

