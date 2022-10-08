Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Stifel Financial stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $51.73 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.99.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.