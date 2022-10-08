Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires Shares of 20,814 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,814 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. HSBC lowered their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

