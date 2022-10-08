Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.09. The company has a market capitalization of $167.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 44.31%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Novartis Company Profile



Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Further Reading

