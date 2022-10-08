Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $528,618,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 79.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,456 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $7,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $93.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.82. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $90.27 and a 12-month high of $174.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,836,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.27.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.