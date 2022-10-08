Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,397,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $477,722,000 after buying an additional 2,389,661 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $121,489,000 after buying an additional 929,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mplx by 610.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 969,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after acquiring an additional 832,907 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,680,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,174,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,139,000 after acquiring an additional 433,360 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPLX opened at $31.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.78. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Mplx had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 90.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPLX. Bank of America cut Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors cut Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.86.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

