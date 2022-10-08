Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 29.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 8,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 8.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 141.7% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $147.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.94. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.22.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

