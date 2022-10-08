Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 225 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

Shares of VDE opened at $114.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.83 and its 200 day moving average is $109.19. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

